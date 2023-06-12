Amid a continued heatwave in the state, Jharkhand has decided to close all schools till Wednesday, June 14, an official informed.

"All schools in the state will remain closed till June 14, in the wake of the continued heat wave prevailing in the state," an official of the School Education and Literacy Department informed in an official release on Monday, June 12.

ANI reported that the Ranchi office of the India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, June 11, issued a heat wave alert for the state till June 15.

It has also been advised people to avoid going out in the daytime from 11 am to 3 pm, ANI added.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued an advisory on the prevailing heat situation in the country.

"Talking about the heatwave conditions in India, the main heat wave zone currently is East India. The heat wave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave. North coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be affected by heatwave for next 5 days," he said.

Other states also warned

The official also added that Andhra Pradesh can expect a severe heat wave for the next two days and temperature can rise 6.5 degrees above normal.

"Apart from this, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will be affected by heat waves for the next two to three days. For Sunday, an orange alert has been issued in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the other places, the intensity is less so we have issued a yellow alert and also there is rainfall intensity in this region within two to three days so the other places can expect some relief," ANI quoted him saying.

Several parts of the country are already grappling with severe heatwave conditions.