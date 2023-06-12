Want to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and experience what it is like to be a student there? The premier institute in Chennai is organising a Demo Day on June 24 for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants, as per a press statement put out by the institute.



This initiative is a part of AskIITM initiative, behind which, are students and alumni.

Don't worry, the event is being conducted in online and offline modes. The dates are:

1) Online on June 17 or 18, 2023

2) Offline on June 24

If you are interested, register via visit.askiitm.com and the last date to do so is June 16, 2023.



What will this entail?

Parents and students will be able to view the campus for themselves and pose questions that they would like answers to. Questions will be answered by students, faculty members and recent pass-outs. Aspirants can also attend demo lectures and experience student clubs.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, says that talking to stakeholders of IIT Madras will help soothe the worries of students and parents. He also mentioned that this in-person counselling was halted in the year 2010 but is now being resumed.



The director said, "I am so thrilled that students this year will get that opportunity to come to campus, get their doubts cleared, and then fill in their choices in online counselling.”