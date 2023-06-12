The Patna district administration has directed all the academic institutions to be shut down till Sunday, June 18 in the wake of an ongoing heat wave.

In the notice issued, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekher Singh said that hot and humid temperatures with strong heat waves could prove risky for children.

In response, under the CrPC of Section 144, the administration has prohibited all academic activities of private, government schools till Class VIII, anganwadi and pre-schools, a report by IANS stated.

The district administration has issued a notice for the same and the order will be applicable to academic institutions from Monday till June 18

However, the summer vacation is currently underway and the majority of the schools are already closed. Only a few coaching centres and private institutions are open in Patna.

The temperature in Patna has reached above 44-degree Celsius in the last few days and the Met department has predicted the atmospheric temperature to remain the same in the next one week.

Sources have said that the monsoon season may arrive in Bihar by Tuesday, June 20, IANS added.

The maximum temperature of Patna on Monday is expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum will settle at 31 degrees.