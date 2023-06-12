Three persons, including the school principal, were arrested by police in relation to the Ganga Jamna School row in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, the officials informed on Sunday, June 11.

Ganga Jamna School in MP's Damoh grabbed headlines after a few posters of the school went viral on social media where some Hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing hijabs.

"The arrested persons include the school principal, a teacher and a security guard," the police said.

Damoh SP Rakesh Singh said that currently three accused have been arrested and the search is on to nab the remaining accused, stated a report by ANI.

The accused were produced before a court and have been sent to judicial custody, the police added.

Meanwhile, Anunay Srivastava, the lawyer for the accused, said, "The police have added a section in the registered case. Today being Sunday, the sessions court is closed, so an appeal will be made on Monday."

The police registered a case against the school administration under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295, 506 and Juvenile Justice Act.

CM says…

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also commented on the controversy saying that religious conversion conspiracies are going on at some places in the state.

“We have also given instructions to investigate in the entire state, especially the educational institutions, whether it is madrassas or if education is being imparted in the wrong way. In the Damoh case, I have been told that the daughters who gave their statements have been forced. This is a very serious matter," Chouhan told ANI.