After rejigging the norms for undergraduate (UG) admissions under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quotas at Delhi University (DU), it was announced that the varsity is capping the intake of a course at 20% of the college's total supernumerary seats. This was informed by an official today, Monday, June 12, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Executive Council of DU gave its green signal for this last week. But the council did not approve the plan of the varsity to give equal weightage of 2.5% of supernumerary seats to the ECA and the sports quotas.

The official informed that members of the council said that there are many colleges under DU, particularly those that are all-women, where the majority of admissions to supernumerary seats are carried out not under sports but ECA category.



What are supernumerary seats?

Those seats that are over and above the intake that has been approved for a college. The admissions to supernumerary are done under ECA and sports quota. The maximum number of these seats is 5% of the total intake.

"By introducing the 2.5 per cent clause, we wanted to bring parity. But some members pointed out that there are women's colleges where the majority of supernumerary seats are filled under the ECA quota. So, we decided that the representation of at least 1 per cent under each category will be mandatory and the college can decide on the rest," the official said.



As was the norm earlier, the seat number under these categories will be decided based on programmes, not colleges.

"Until now we used to ask the colleges how many students they would take in these two categories. Now, we will ask for a course break-up and we have put a rider that a course cannot take in more than 20 per cent of total supernumerary seats," he added.

CUET's role

Candidates would need to appear for CUET UG 2023 to avail admission under the two quotas, the official stated. For admission, the CUET score gets 25% weightage and 75% weightage goes to performance, trials and certificates.