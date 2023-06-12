Centre for Hindu Studies (CHS) will commence at Delhi University (DU) this year itself and will zoom in on several aspects of the Hindu civilisation like dynamics, philosophy and worldview, informed an official on Monday, June 12, as stated in a report by PTI.



In the Executive Council meeting on June 9, this resolution was approved.

Under CHS, first, a postgraduate (PG) course in Hindu Studies will be initiated for the academic session 2023-2024, shared the official.

The course will implore stakeholders and students to "think critically and evolve a Bharat-centric perspective beyond theoretical explanation", he added. Later, other courses including doctoral, certificate and diplomas will be launched.



Launching PG programmes with Hindu Studies as a minor course along side major courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics and more is also in the offing.

"The University is going to establish a Centre for Hindu Studies under the Faculty of Arts of the University which will offer a Master's Programme in Hindu Studies. Such an initiative on the part of the University of Delhi was necessitated by various significant developments at the level of higher education in the country," the official said.