The Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to abide by the request of two siblings. What was this request?

Hailing from the Scheduled Caste community, the siblings wanted to update the surname of their father which was altered due to social stigma, in their Class X and XII certificates.

The right to live with dignity also includes not being "tied down by casteism", the court observed, as stated in a report by PTI.

What did the court say?

"totally unjustified" — that's what the CBSE's refusal to carry out the requested change was called by Justice Mini Pushkarna. She added that if it is the wish of a person to not be associated with any particular caste as it might lead to prejudice later, it is permitted.

"It is to be noted that the petitioners have every right to have an identity which gives them an honourable and respectable identity in the society. The Right to Identity is an intrinsic part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the court said.

What CBSE said

As a response to the filed petition, CBSE had stated that this change would require a change in caste as well, which could be misused.

However, the court gave clarification that this will not be the case as a change in the father's surname wouldn't mean that the caste changes and that caste-based reservation will be taken advantage of.

Why was the name change initiated in the first place?

The brother of the petitioner informed the court that the name change of their father's surname was initiated because of the ill-treatment he received because of the said surname. The court said they are entitled to change the surname if they are facing a disadvantage.

"Therefore, the CBSE is directed forthwith to carry out the requisite changes in the 10th and 12th certificates of the petitioners to reflect the name of their father (with the changed surname)," stated the court in an order passed last month.



The petitioners' father had also published a note in the newspaper regarding the name change and only then did the petitioners apply for a name change.