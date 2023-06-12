Six first nation students from the Wadeye community in Victoria, Australia completed a course from one of India's premier skill universities, Centurion University. These students have successfully completed a six-month garment manufacturing skill course under WADEYE Training Project at Centurion University.

The WADEYE Training Project is a six-month training project organised by Centurion University, Odisha, India to impart the technical skills required in apparel manufacturing, that is, cutting of cloth, colour printing, surface ornamentation, among others, for the participants.

The aim and outcome of this programme is to produce confident and capable apparel manufacturing masters who could gain suitable employment, become micro-entrepreneurs, and develop the skills to train others, creating a ripple effect in their community at Wadeye. Besides, the skills and abilities acquired, they would also learn and understand about Indian culture and lifestyle.

The programme started with Ganesh Vandana and lamp lighting by guest of honour Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor and Dr Biswajit Mishra, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University, Odisha along with Swagatika Mohapatra, GTET and Eve Sofia Riikonen.

Gerradine Bunduck, one of the participants, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme, stating, "I have learned a lot about textile manufacturing and design here in Aussie fashion at Centurion University."

“This kind of skill training will not only build the students’ capacity, but it will also build the communities’ capacity by adding new qualified professionals,” said Dr Biswajit Mishra, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University.