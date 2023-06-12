The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a high-level working group with senior officials and representatives of global tech companies to finalise the curriculum, infrastructure, resource deployment, learning content and lab requirement in schools.

The initiative has been taken with an aim to help transform the government school into world-class schools equipped with modern technology, said a report by The New Indian Express.

The working group, headed by the principal secretary of school education, will be submitting its report by July 15.

The group will be consisting of IT Secretary, School Education Commissioner, Samagra Shiksha Project Director, SCERT Director, Ashutosh Chadha from Microsoft India, Shalini Kapoor from Amazon Web Services India, Shweta Khurana from Intel Asia Pacific, Jaijit Bhattacharya, President, Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, Archana G Gulati, former Advisor Digital Communications, NITI Aayog, and representatives of Google and NASSCOM.

The School Infrastructure Commissioner will be its convener, the TNIE report added.

This new step toward educational reforms aims to turn students into global citizens by making them competitive with proper training in emerging and future technologies. The state government wants students to acquire knowledge of high-end technologies during their education and gain top-notch posts at the international level after completing the courses.