A chargesheet was filed on Friday, June 9, regarding the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police, who is investigating the leak of question papers.



According to a press release from the city police, they said that as of now, 49 accused individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person, currently residing in New Zealand, is still absconding.



The press release also said that the total amount of money transacted in the buying and selling of various TSPSC question papers amounted to Rs 1.63 crore.



"All the material evidences seized during the arrest of the accused persons were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Ramanthapur, and experts opinion obtained. Legal opinion is obtained and the preliminary charge sheet has been filed today in the Hon'ble jurisdictional Court," the release said.



The TSPSC had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam on March 15 which was held on March 5 following the allegations that the question paper was leaked.



Amid massive protests by Congress, BJP and other opposition parties and student groups over the leakage of a question paper of a recruitment test, the TSPSC had earlier cancelled the Group-I Preliminary Examination and other recruitment tests.



An ''Enforcement Case Information Report' (ECIR) was also filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.