The Supreme Court has rejected a plea that sought the urgent declaration of results of the qualifying examinations for Indian nationals who hold foreign law degrees.



A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal was informed that results have already been declared on June 7, according to PTI reports.

The plea that sought directions to the Bar Council of India to announce the results was declared void, as the counsel for the petitioner apprised the court that the result of the 18th Bar Council of Indian Qualifying Examination for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees has already been published on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.



In that view of the matter, the cause of action of the present petition does not survive. The petition was disposed of by the bench of appointed Judges.



What was the case?



Earlier on June 7, the lawyer appearing for the petitioner, Anchita Nayyar, had sought an urgent hearing. The petitioner alleged that if the results are not notified this month, more than 75 candidates will not be able to take the All India Bar Council exam scheduled later this year.



The Bar Council of India will likely conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18, 2024 likely in the month of September-October.



The AIBE is conducted for issuing a Certificate of Practice to lawyers.