The delay in reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu has worried parents and teachers alike but the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, said on Saturday, June 10 that the Education Department of the state will take steps to ensure that the syllabus is completed even if there the reopening of schools are delayed to the heatwave, stated a report in PTI.



He said that Saturdays might also be working days for school students in order to enable the teacher to finish the syllabus on time.



"We are planning to make Saturdays as working days for schools so that the students are not overburdened and the teachers could complete the portions," Poyyamozhi told the reporters after inaugurating a silambam (martial arts) competition at a school.



The schools following the State Board syllabus were to reopen on Thursday, June 1 but in the wake of the heatwave condition all over the state, the minister released the notice that schools will reopen on Monday, June 12 for Classes VI to XII and Wednesday, June 14 for Classes I to V.



The minister further explained that the delayed opening of schools might result in a shortfall of time, up to four hours per subject in the current academic year. He added that the shortage has to be overcome without excessively burdening the students and causing stress of completing the syllabus for the teachers.