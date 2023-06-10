In light of the Maharaja's College mark list controversy, the Opposition leader, VD Satheesan, alleged that the state higher education minister interfered in the investigation. Satheesan also accused the Students' Federation of India (SFI) State Secretary of creating a fake certificate and giving it to SFI woman leader K Vidya.



While speaking to reporters in Malappuram, he said that the investigation is ongoing into the incident despite the Minister of Higher Education alleging that the State Secretary of SFI, PM Arsho, is innocent. He expressed his doubts over the minister's declaration of innocence without proper investigation denoting his attempts to influence the investigation.



He further added, "The principal of Maharaj's College was threatened by SFI to make supportive comments for Arsho." Satheesan alleged that the SFI has damaged the credibility of the higher education sector.



"Some leaders of the SFI were given permission to take exams even though they had less than 2 per cent attendance. The state secretary of SFI was responsible for creating a fake certificate and giving it to a female leader of SFI.



He said that the vice-chancellor of Kalady University had intentionally interfered with a report from the SC/ST cell, which stated that reservation policies for PhD admissions were being undermined but the state police are not actively seeking any action against these SFI leaders and the officials associated with them.



The KFON project



He also brought attention to an issue of using Chinese cables in K phone and was given the seal of an Indian company by the opposition party and alleges that it has been proven true.



"The K Phone MD was also made to say that Chinese cable was not used. However, evidence is now emerging that the cable was indeed brought from China. The opposition does not make any allegations without proof. We have authentic documents proving that the cables were purchased from China," Satheesan said.