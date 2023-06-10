Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) candidates whose Revenue Document (RD) number has any kind of mismatch, will be considered under the general merit quota, if the same is not rectified before the scheduled deadline of June 12. This was announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) recently.

S Ramya, Executive Director, KEA announced that the candidates whose RD numbers mismatch would not be eligible to claim seats for professional courses under the reservation quota, as stated in The Hindu.

The online verification of RD numbers entered by the candidates in the KCET online applications relating to caste, income and so on is under process with the Revenue Department data.

However, some RD numbers were rejected due to name mismatch, caste details, the validity of the certificate expired, the certificate not obtained in the candidate's name or certificates not obtained in the prescribed formats and more.

What can be done about this?

As per reports, out of the 2.6 lakh students who have written KCET this year, mismatching of RD numbers was identified in details submitted by over 80,000 applicants.

Following this, KEA published a list of the candidates whose RD numbers were rejected on its official website and has opened a correction window for these candidates. KEA has informed that around 30,000 names are yet to be rectified as of Saturday, June 10.

The correction window will be open till Monday, June 12. KEA has advised the candidates to utilise this last opportunity.