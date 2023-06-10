The Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) called for a 48-hour Jharkhand bandh, on Saturday, June 10, in support of its demand for 100 per cent reservation for local people in state government jobs. The bandh witnessed no such disruptions as shops and markets were open and vehicles plied normally in the streets, as per PTI reports.



The agitators belonging to different student associations took to the streets early in the morning in the capital Ranchi to enforce the bandh. They assembled at Ranchi's Khadgara bus stand where they requested bus and auto-rickshaw operators not to ply their vehicles.



However, local transport was operating normally in the city.



Ranchi City Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubhanshu Jain said that there has not been any impact of the bandh on the functioning of the city so far. "Some 10 agitators were seen on bikes at the bus stand but everything is normal there. Transport and other activities are normal as usual in the city," the SP said.



100% reservation of jobs

Devendra Mahto, JSSU leader, said that they are visiting places requesting people to comply with the bandh and support it. He alleged that the jobs in Jharkhand are offered to outsiders now creating a situation of crisis in the state, hence the students' body had called for a 48-hour Jharkhand Bandh beginning on Saturday, June 10. He further alleged that job advertisements are being issued on the basis of a 60:40 ratio.



Mahto claimed the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 khatiyan (land settlement) but instead, it introduced a pre-2016 employment policy, under which, 60 per cent of the seats will be reserved for underprivileged students while 40 per cent will remain open for all.



Making 1932 the cut-off year for the domicile policy will help descendants of people living in Jharkhand prior to that year to get jobs.



On March 3, the state cabinet approved amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. He said that the Jharkhand bandh is part of their 31-day Maha Jan Andolan which started on May 10.



"We met 72 MLAs including 42 from ruling parties and 13 MPs to seek their support in our agitation against the 60-40 job policy. They also spoke against it. But still, advertisements for jobs are being issued on the basis of 60-40 ratio," Mahto claimed.