The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 answer key on June 11, 2023. Those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the answer key and download it from the official site of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to check and download the answer key:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on JEE Advanced 2023 answer key

3. Login with the necessary credentials

4. Click on submit

5. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

6. Check the answers and download it for future reference

Additionally, the challenge window will open on June 11 and will close on June 12, 2023. The final answer key and results will be available on June 18, 2023. Today, June 10, the response sheets were released by IIT Guwahati.

The IIT JEE examination was conducted on June 4, 2023, in two shifts: the first shift was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more details, candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.