The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Central University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam city intimation slip for June 12 exam. Candidates who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download the slip through the official site of CUET PG, cuet.nta.nic.in, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

About a total of 61,341 candidates have registered to appear for the exam on June 12. Further, the candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (PG) - 2023 by using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip:

1. Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip link

3. Login with the necessary details

4. Click on submit

5. Your city intimation slip will appear on the screen

6. Check and download for future reference



The City Intimation Slip displays the date, the shift of the examination and subjects/test papers chosen during the online application form along with the city of examination. This has advance information about the city where the examination centre will be located and the date on which the examination will be held, so as to facilitate the candidates concerned to make necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation in outstation cities (wherever applicable).