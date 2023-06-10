In its new regulations titled Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (GMER-2), the National Medical Commission (NMC) has suggested common counselling for students taking admissions into graduate courses at all of India's medical educational institutions.

This will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) merit list, as stated in a report by PTI.

"Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Medical Institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG," the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said.

As per the seat matrix provided by NMC, the counselling will be carried out, provided that multiple rounds might be a part of the common counselling as per the requirements, the new regulations state.

The guidelines for conducting this common counselling will be released by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) and the authorities will need to organise the counselling adhering to these guidelines which will be published.

A designated authority will be appointed for the common counselling, decide and accordingly, notify its agency and method regarding all the undergraduate (UG) seats.



Medical institutes cannot go against these rules and admit any candidates to Graduate Medical Education (GME), the regulations mentioned.