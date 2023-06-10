The results for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) were announced today, Saturday, June 10 on the official website of COMEDK, comedk.org.

This year, 96,607 candidates applied seeking admissions to undergraduate (UG) engineering seats and around 77,232 (25,244 from Karnataka and 51,988 non-Karnataka states) candidates wrote the test on May 28, 2023.

Meet the toppers

This year, N Nandha Gopi Krishna from Bengaluru bagged the first rank in COMEDK UGET 2023, followed by Manus Agarwal from Jaipur and Siddharth Pamidi from Bengaluru.

Out of the top 10 rank holders, four students are from Karnataka, whereas, when it comes to the top 100, 53 are from Karnataka.

Moreover, 8,130 candidates have secured a place in the top 90 to 100 percentile. Out of these, 2,543 candidates are from Karnataka. Similarly, 7,719 candidates fall between the 80 and 90 percentile. Among these, 2,157 candidates are from Karnataka.

Counselling, other details

Rank cards of the eligible candidates have been generated and are available to the candidates in their ‘applicant login’ on the COMEDK website (www.comedk.org).

This year as well, the COMEDK counselling will be conducted online and the candidates will have to upload scanned copies of the documents through their login. These uploaded documents will be verified by the panel of expert verification officers.

More details like the number of seats available, the quantum of tuition fees and counselling dates will be notified in due course, said a press release by COMEDK.

“A separate set of Counselling Process Documents detailing the procedure for participating in the Counselling would also be made available shortly and the candidates are required to refer to the website regularly for all the updates, besides familiarizing themselves with the seat selection process thoroughly,” the release stated.