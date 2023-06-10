Shreya Prasad, the only girl among the top 10 rankers in the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) results this year, wishes to see more female representation and an equal gender ratio in technical courses like Engineering.

“It is really important to have female representation in every field. I want more girls to be inspired and enter this field. I hope to see the day when there is equal representation of both genders in the rank list,” said Shreya, a native of Mysuru Karnataka who bagged the eight spot in COMEDK UGET 2023.

Shreya wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering (CSE) from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru. She gets her passion for CSE from her father and brother, both of whom are in the software engineering field.

“My family has been my motivation throughout. Even when the result were announced today (June 10), the happiness in their eyes made me feel that it was all worth it,” Shreya added.

A graduate of Base PU College, Mysuru, Shreya, aspires to work at leading tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

Adding to her success in the COMEDK entrance exam, she scored 97.9 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main this year. However, her main goal is to get a good government engineering seat through Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) which was conducted on May 20-21, 2023.

Preparation tips

Discipline and consistency are pivotal for achieving a good score in any entrance exam, says Shreya.

“I used to study for at least four to five hours every day. There are days when you do not feel like studying but you have to remind yourself of the goal and keep pushing. Discipline is extremely important if you are aspiring for entrance tests,” Shreya added.