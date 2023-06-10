No other city in India provides an ecosystem for technical education like Bengaluru does, says Manus Agarwal, who secured the second rank in the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) results announced today, June 10.

Manus, who is from Jaipur, Rajasthan, also stood first among the non-domicile students for COMEDK 2023.

“I have had an interest in computers ever since I was two or three and have always wanted to pursue Computer Science Engineering. Bengaluru is an IT hub for India and there is no other place that compares to it when it comes to technical education in terms of exposure,” he told EdexLive.

Manus scored 100 percentile in the COMEDK UGET 2023 with a score of 161 out of 180. He wants to bag admission into the RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru to further his passion for Computer Science.

Manus had also appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main this year, however, he was not satisfied with his performance as he scored 78 percentile in the exam.

“I was never too good at academics but I worked hard in the last three or four months and bagged a good score in COMEDK. That might not have been sufficient for JEE Main, but it was enough for COMEDK. So, I would advise all the students to never think that it is too late for anything. Just give your best and see what happens,” Manus added.

After finishing his engineering course, Manus wants to be a gaming developer and software engineer.

For future aspirants who will be appearing for COMEDK in upcoming years, Manus advised to follow the NCERT syllabus thoroughly, especially for Physics and Chemistry.