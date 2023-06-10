The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK 2023 counselling schedule today, June 10, 2023. Moreover, the COMEDK 2023 results were announced today. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at comedk.org.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the online registration process for counselling and document uploading will begin at 4 pm on June 11. Following this, the last date to register for counselling and upload documents for verification is 2 pm on June 22.

Counselling schedule:

June 10 (4 pm): Start date of online registration for counselling and document uploading

June 22 (2 pm): Last date of registration for counselling and document uploading

July 3: Document verification completion

July 14 (2 pm) to July 16 (3 pm): First-round allotment result

The first round of allotment results are scheduled to be released from 2 pm on July 14, 2023 to 3 pm on July 16, 2023. COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering courses (UGET – 2023) was conducted on May 28 and results were announced on June 10.