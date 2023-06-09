Two medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Stanley Medical College and the Government Dharmapuri Medical College, which were earlier not recognised, are now allowed to continue to operate and will allow admission for undergraduate students, declared Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, while addressing media persons at Saidapet, Chennai, on the sidelines of an event at the urban health centre.



He added that the NMC (National Medical Commission) has withdrawn the notice sent to both the medical colleges derecognising them after the compliance report has been submitted and that the NMC will soon issue a written statement.



The minister said that following an NMC inspection, the recognition of three medical colleges — Government Stanley Medical College, Government Dharmapuri Medical College and KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchi, in Tamil Nadu — was withdrawn.



"Two weeks ago, the NMC following an inspection had withdrawn recognition to three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The NMC had cited certain minor deficiencies of CCTV cameras and the biometric system of attendance. The Tamil Nadu Health Department officials visited New Delhi and said that the minor deficiencies would be addressed," he said, according to IANS.



The decision to recognise those colleges was taken after the NMC officials undertook an inspection at two colleges and conducted field-level virtual inspections.



The health minister also said that a virtual inspection would be conducted at the Tiruchi Government medical college today, Friday, June 9.



He debunked the rumours of the colleges permanently shutting down. He said that the Tamil Nadu Health Department had already released a clarification and said that this was a routine process.



The minister also added that the NMC had conducted inspections in 140 medical colleges across the country and said that it is a continuous process for the NMC to point out minor deficiencies and for the respective departments to rectify them.