The Odisha school that was temporarily turned into a morgue to keep dead bodies after the horrific triple train accident, is likely to be demolished according to The New Indian Express.



The move to not keep the building in function has been taken after the consideration that the school premises had become directly associated with the most horrific and tragic aspect of the train crash as it was turned into a temporary morgue.



Authorities think that the school building is no longer deemed suitable as it would be traumatic for the students and might create a stressful and negative atmosphere in the educational building.



School and Mass Education Secretary, Aswathy S, said a decision in this regard will be taken soon. "One of our teams visited Bahanaga high school on Wednesday (June 7). Balasore collector and other administration also visited the school today and spoke to the members of the school management committee (SMC). The government will take the decision on the basis of reports of the department and the district administration," she said.



Psychological aid to be offered to students, teachers

To alleviate the situation, the SME secretary said that a psychosocial team will be sent to counsel them keeping in view the stress students and teachers of the schools are going through after the tragic incident.



"We understand some children are under stress. A number of our teachers who were a part of the rescue operation and handled the injured are also under a lot of trauma. Accordingly, counselling has been planned. It will be done on the basis of local requirements and if needed, other stakeholders will be involved," she said.



Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde told The New Indian Express that the School and Mass Education Department had recommended the demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new one as the mutilated bodies that were retrieved from the coaches were kept in the school. He said that the images might affect their mental health and the authorities do not want to take any risk.



Sources said a total of 211 bodies were kept in the school on June 2, Friday, before they were shifted to other places.