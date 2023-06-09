KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha as humanitarian aid, will provide employment to one family member and free education to all the children who lost their parents in the tragic train crash last week on June 2, near Balasore in eastern Odisha.



Announcing the humanitarian package in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, June 7, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) said that the authorities would try their level best to support the victims of the crash.



"We will try to support the victims' families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility and provide free education to their kids at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility from standard one up to higher level. We will inform them how to apply for the job as well as for free education."



The founder also added that KIIT had come forward and extended humanitarian services during COVID-19 too. KIIT had supported hundreds of students who had lost their parents in the pandemic by giving free education and offering jobs to the family members of the deceased.



"This support will provide assistance to the families of the victims and ensure a brighter future for their children," said Dr Samanta.



The Odisha train accident in Bahanaga, Balasore was one of the deadliest train crashes India has witnessed in decades, in which, out of 288 total deaths, 39 are from Odisha.