A new Master of Legislative Laws (LLM) in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws has been launched by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, as per a press note released by NALSAR.

More about the course

The course is a full-time two-year LLM degree residential one. As many as 51 credits will be awarded over four semesters, equally split between IICA and NALSAR campuses. It will require 24 hours of teaching, research, practical assignments, seminar presentations and mandatory internships.

The registration process for the 60-seat course begins today, June 8 and will end on July 31. Classes are expected to commence on October 5, 2023. Selection will be via Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores plus written exam and interview. Each stream will contribute 30 students each.

Launched by Secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Launched by Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the secretary appreciated the IICA for collaborating with NALSAR for the programme. The secretary stated that the ultimate aim of the course is to nurture the finest professionals, academicians and researchers in Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) laws so that they can get into the insolvency ecosystem of the country. The course covers all kinds of insolvency including both in IBC and allied legislations, he said.



Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR who was present during the occasion along with others, called the collaboration "historic".



Interested students can apply via nalsar.ac.in.