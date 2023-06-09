Kochi has got its first government school that runs on solar energy with the inauguration of Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara under the sustainable neighbourhood project, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action funded the project and German Ambassador Dr Philip Ackerman inaugurated the school on Thursday, June 8.

A sewage treatment plant, green infrastructure and rooftop solar photovoltaic cells — these are all part of the project.

"The school will generate the electricity required for its functioning through the solar panels installed on its roof. Additionally, a nature-based sewage treatment project has been implemented to treat wastewater from septic tanks. The water will pass through the gravel and sand-filled tanks to the plants, with no odours," Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

GIZ, a German agency, provided the solar panels. Also, plants are growing on the roof of the school to keep the building naturally cool. PLus, 15 homes in Kochi Corporation's Elamakkara division have installed two kilowatts of on-grid rooftop solar photovoltaic cells.

"The German Ambassador has expressed that the sustainable neighborhood project is a great model for sustainable development, and various German agencies will provide all possible assistance to the project," said the mayor.

The nodal agency was the Centre for Heritage, Environment, and Development (C-HED) plus the SCMS School of Engineering and Technology, the Frankfurt School of Finance, the Fraunhofer Society, the University of Stuttgart, and the National Institute of Urban Affairs are partners in this project.