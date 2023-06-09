Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 response sheets today, June 9, at 5 pm. The IIT JEE response sheets will be available to all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet will be released at 5 pm.

The provisional answer key will release on June 11 and the last date to raise challenges is till June 12, 2023. The final answer key and results will be announced on June 18, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Here are steps to download response sheets:

1) Visit the official website jeeadvanced.ac.in

2) On the home page, select the IIT JEE response sheets link



3) Login by entering the required details

4) Click on submit

5) Your response sheet appears on the screen

6) Check the responses

7) Download for future reference

To recall, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts: Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor's, integrated master's, bachelor-master dual degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both bachelors's and masters's degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programmes upon successful completion of the course curriculum requirements.