The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final phase exam dates for Common Universities Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET - UG) 2023. Those candidates who have registered for the CUET final phase 6 can now check the details on the official site of NTA, nta.ac.in.

The final phase examination will be conducted on June 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023 in a few cities where the count of registered candidates is very large, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Further, according to the official notice, all those candidates who have not been issued Admit Card/City Intimation Slip yet or any of the test paper(s) opted by them in the application have not been scheduled yet, will be scheduled in Phase 6, that is, June 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 2023. This will be the final Phase for CUET (UG) – 2023.

Additionally, the buffer dates will be June 21, 22, and 23 2023, it added. To recall, the Phase 5 examination will begin today, June 9 and will end on June 11, 2023. Around 1.27 lakh candidates will appear for Phase 5. Overall 14.99 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET UG examination 2023.