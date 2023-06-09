Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani, in connection with 150 school children who fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in West Champaran district on June 1, has been issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over gross negligence of children's health and other violations.



According to reports by IANS, around 150 children of Barwal Government School in West Champaran were served mid-day meals on Thursday, June 1. Students complained about the bad taste of the food. They started vomiting and fell unconscious.



The commission will take rightful action against the secretary and has asked him to reply within four weeks. It also said that if the incident was true, then it is a very serious matter.



The NHRC also mentioned that the act comes under the category of children's rights violation and the officials concerned are responsible for it. The meals were prepared in a wrongful manner and served to the children without properly following the testing parameters set by the Education Department.



The chief secretary was also asked to investigate the incidents and look into the incidents thoroughly and duly punish the ones responsible for it. The commission has also asked him for assurance that similar incidents would not be repeated in future.



A health official of West Champaran said that 100 of the affected students were hospitalised, while 50 were discharged after preliminary treatment.