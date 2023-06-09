The Bengaluru police reported an incident of sexual violence on Thursday, June 8. A para-medical student was raped by her boyfriend as well as his friend. The accused boyfriend, Puroshottam and his friend, Chetan were nabbed by the police in connection with the incident as reported by IANS.



According to police, the victim, a paramedical student, hails from Tumakuru district. The accused, who also hails from Koratagere town in Tumakuru district, was introduced to her two years ago and both fell in love.



The rape seemed like a planned scheme as Puroshottam had taken her mobile phone when they met two weeks ago and had come to Bengaluru. On constant requests of returning her phone, the accused asked her to come to the city to collect it from the Majestic area of the central business district.



When the girl came to Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 6, her boyfriend Purushottam convinced her to go along with him to the residence of his friend in Girinagar area.



According to reports by IANS, It is alleged that after locking her up inside the house, they both forced themsleves on her and allegedly raped her. The neighbours, after hearing the screams of the young woman, had come to her help and called the police.



The local police had rescued the young woman and arrested both the accused immediately. Further investigations are on.