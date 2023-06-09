The Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirapally in Kerala amidst the unrest, approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to provide adequate protection for the smooth functioning of the college, on Thursday, June 8. The management of the college also sought protection to ensure free movement to and from the college campus and protection against any external threat to the life of the management and staff of the college, as per the reports by The New Indian Express.



Why is the management worried?



In the wake of the recent death of 20-year-old Shraddha Satheesh, a second-year Food Technology student, the students have been protesting over the suicide and the alleged allegations that the girl's death was due to the pressure exerted by the teachers.



The members of the student union wanted immediate action against the people accused and forcefully entered the premises and threatened that they would not permit the staff, teachers, students or anyone to enter the college. They also forcefully blocked all gates.



After the protests the management was forced to close the college but the sudden closure of the college created extreme hardships not only for the management but also when it came to conducting admissions and university exams.



The college has filed a petition before the police to provide protection, but as of yet, no action has been taken to implement it. The petitioner said that it is the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order in and around the campus, and not let any miscreant jeopardise the academic environment.