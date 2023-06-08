The perception around postgraduate (PG) programmes and master's programmes is forever evolving and rightly so. If the students are to keep up with the changing times, the courses they opt for and the format they pursue them in should also evolve.

And if we are speaking of change in the education system, the new National Education Policy comes to mind. Advocates of NEP point out how the policy aims to standardise what has always existed. So what would a PG programme look like after NEP implementation? What would be its value? How does it contribute to career growth and specialisation, and who should consider undertaking one?

There are several questions that come to mind. In an interview with EdexLive, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar answers them all and gives us insights into the relevance of PG and master's programmes.

PG Diploma, Diploma and more — PG's nature has already been evolving. Could you give us a glimpse into its evolution and how we have arrived at its present format? Especially vis-à-vis the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The NEP 2020 envisions that the higher education qualifications leading to a degree/diploma/certificate shall be described by the National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF). Further, the National Credit Framework encompasses credits from the level of certificate, diploma to PhD. It defines the credit levels of higher education from 4.5 to 8.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced these initiatives, which will help evolve the nature of postgraduation (PG) in India. UGC’s recognition of certificates and diplomas shall also be a game-changer in the quest to provide quality higher education for all.

Moreover, NEP 2020 not only standardises what has always existed but also creates scope for new initiatives such as the Academic Bank of Credits (ABCs), multiple entry-exit, four-year undergraduate programmes and the National Credit Framework, among other initiatives. With the recently introduced four-year undergraduate programme, the nature of postgraduation may also evolve. Accordingly, higher education institutions (HEIs) will have the flexibility to offer different designs of master’s programmes.

The two-year master’s programme may have the second year devoted to research. There also could be a one-year master's for those completing a four-year UG programme. There may be an integrated five-year bachelor’s plus master’s programme that already exists. All these combinations of postgraduate degrees will be valuable to students undertaking research along with boosting employment opportunities for them.

What would you say are the benefits of taking up a PG course today? Considering the introduction of the FYUP and the multiple entry-exit options, do you believe that the importance of PG programmes in colleges will be reduced?

The benefits of pursuing postgraduation studies are numerous. The purpose of seeking postgraduation is not limited to merely getting another degree in higher education. It expands the opportunities available to students. Along with enhancing knowledge and expertise, it also helps increase career opportunities for learners. It provides learners with avenues to research and helps with innovation, enabling learners to acquire a deeper understanding of their chosen subject. Expertise gained through postgraduation makes learners stand out in the competitive job market.

PG courses bring together like-minded individuals and experts in the field, which further helps establish good networks and connections in the chosen field. The introduction of FYUP and multiple entry-exit are introduced to promote flexibility and create alternative pathways for higher education and life-long learning and shall not replace the need for specialised, advanced and professional postgraduate degrees.

What is the current demand of the industry with regard to postgraduate qualifications? Are there specific industries, emerging sectors or job roles that highly value postgraduates?

It is challenging to name specific industries, sectors or job roles that value postgraduate since most of them highly value higher-level qualifications. However, industries that are involved in research and development such as healthcare, medicines, pharmaceuticals, engineering, science and technology highly value candidates with postgraduation. Not only these, but even academia and teaching require a deeper understanding of subjects which one can develop during postgraduation studies.

On the other hand, the legal profession emphasises specialised learnings. It is important to note that the demand for postgraduates can vary based on market trends, technological advancements, and evolving industry needs. It is advisable for learners to research and align their postgraduate studies with the sectors and job roles that they aspire to pursue better career opportunities.

Many engineers choose not to pursue an MTech degree after completing their BTech, often perceiving it as redundant in the industry. What do you have to say about that, and are there any initiatives to bridge the gap between academia and industry expectations?

The National Education Policy aims to integrate the professional experience of the experts and the academia. To fulfil this goal, the UGC has launched a new initiative, Professor of Practice.

The appointment of distinguished experts from various fields such as Engineering, Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Management and Chartered Accountancy (CA) shall play a role as a mentor to students. They can also help design curricula, courses and research projects as per the industry standards and needs.

Extending these efforts, the UGC has recently launched the Professor of Practice Portal, which will serve as a platform where professional experts can register themselves, giving details of their work and relevant information. On the other hand, the institutions can also register to engage these experts as Professor of Practice. The UGC has been receiving tremendous responses about this initiative and we look forward to more industry-academia collaborations in the near future.

On the same note, can you tell us about any new vocational courses that have been implemented, especially in postgraduation? How is the UGC working towards integrating vocational education with mainstream higher education?

The National Education Policy 2020 has given due importance to vocational education and the capacity development of teachers to boost the employability skills and vocational skills of learners at all levels.

Efforts have been made to increase enrolment by integrating vocational education with general education, arranging hands-on training, field visits, on-the-job training for students in industrial set up and guest lecturers from industry. Higher Educational Institutions are encouraged to offer vocational education independently or in partnership with industries and NGOs.



The four-year undergraduate multidisciplinary programme encompasses vocational courses as part of the curricula structures. The ABC will facilitate mobility across general and vocational education.

The UGC has recently developed the National Credit Framework (NCrF), a single meta-framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational and skill education. Implementing NCrF would be a game changer in ensuring flexibility and mobility and establishing an academic equivalence between general and vocational education while removing the distinction between them.

All the measures will contribute to increasing the number of students undergoing vocational education end overcoming the social status hierarchy associated with vocational education.

Have any colleges decided to implement the multiple entry-exit options in the coming academic year or have already implemented it? If so, could you provide us with the details?

The provision of multiple entry and exit in academic programmes aims to offer students flexibility and life-long learning options. It will help those who want to resume their academic journey after dropping out due to various socio-economic reasons and curtail the dropout rate.

UGC actively encourages colleges, universities and institutions to implement learner-centric initiatives which will improve their experience in higher education. An initiative of this scale can be implemented in a phased manner. We are collecting data on this through the recently launched NEP - Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education (UTSAH) portal.

Do you believe that Indians will be open to exploring the new changes in the education system, setting aside the tried and tested 3+2 norm?

Certainly! The National Education Policy 2020 offers a much-needed overhaul of the education system. Seeing the overwhelming response UGC receives after announcing each initiative for students, faculty, and higher educational institutions is heartening. Many institutions have already started offering four-year UG programmes from the academic year 2023-24.

Indian institutions are also collaborating with foreign higher educational institutions to offer twinning, joint and dual degrees, which will offer internationally relevant curricula to Indian students. Over 80 lakh learners are on-boarded to the ABC platform and the UGC is actively promoting hassle-free credit accumulation, transfer and redemption.



However, to open up to new changes in the education system, particularly in the Indian context, it is important to consider several key factors.



If you see the recent initiatives of UGC, such as NEP Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education (SAARTHI), we are trying to build a culture of innovation and experimentation in higher education. There is a lot of emphasis on collaboration and outreach.

If you observe the recent UGC events, one can see the efforts to foster collaboration between stakeholders, including educators, policymakers, parents, students and industry representatives. The UGC encourages open dialogue, consultations and partnerships to collectively identify challenges, explore potential solutions, and implement new policies.

We aim to engage in meaningful collaborations with international education systems to learn from global best practices. We do undertake a series of public awareness and engagement programmes with HEIs which we hope to open a lot of acceptance.

Therefore, active participation from all the stakeholders is crucial to UGC’s quest to provide accessible, equitable and qualitative higher education.