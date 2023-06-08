A case was registered at the Kothapet police station against a nursing college principal named Basireddy Ravindra Reddy in Vijayawada for allegedly attempting to sexually harass a student a few days ago, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The complaint filed by the victim brought forth the principal's heinous activities and brought the issue to the limelight, said inspector A Subramanyam

The violator, Ravindra Reddy, runs a nursing institute in paramedical and allied health sciences at Ambapuram village under Kothapet police station limits, according to the police. The college has a strength of over 80 girl students and all are residing in the college hostel. The students have alleged that the principal misbehaved with one first-year student when she approached him for getting his signature on a certificate.

Shook by the principal's behaviour and the incident, the girl student narrated the incident to her family members, who, in turn, approached the college and demanded an explanation from the principal. The accused had then tried escaping from the college when the family members of the girl locked him up in a room and informed the police.

Kothapet inspector Subrmanyam and his team rushed to the college and took the statements of other girl students to garner evidence against the accused. A case has been registered against the principal and an investigation is on to find the role of others if any, said the inspector.