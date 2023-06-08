A University Grants Commission (UGC) panel has declared that a student will be eligible for the award of a qualification, including a certificate, diploma or degree, once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme, as per PTI reports.

The Expert Committee to Review the Notification on the Specification of Degrees and Suggest New Degree Nomenclatures has given their suggestion on the provisions for multiple entry and exit in higher education, the National Credit Framework and the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes as envisaged under the NEP 2020, it would be appropriate to recognise qualifications at the level of undergraduate certificate, undergraduate diploma and postgraduate diploma also.

"A student may be considered for the award of a qualification (like a certificate, diploma or degree) once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme. The degree nomenclature may be modified to be in sync with international norms," the UGC panel said.

The panel has proposed that such new nomenclatures are relevant to contemporary changes and the emerging societal needs. The proposal along with a justification has been submitted to the UGC, according to PTI reports.

"The Standing Committee constituted for the purpose shall consider the same and make recommendations to the Commission. On the approval of the Commission, the newer degree nomenclature shall be notified by the UGC," it states.

It further stated that the UGC may adopt a practice of publishing its subsequent notifications with a comprehensive list that mentions all the names of all previously specified degrees for ease of reference and clarity.