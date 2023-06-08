The fate of nearly 700 Indian students studying across various universities in Canada hangs in limbo amidst allegations of fake documents which could lead to their deportation, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

June 13 has been fixed as the date of their deportation. Panic has gripped these students and they along with their seniors are now protesting against this. Many former Indian students are staging demonstrations against this decision in the Greater Toronto area.

The students under the scanner arrived in Canada between 2017-19 for higher education. It has been alleged that the documents they had submitted during the time of admission were fake. More than 700 Indian students are now facing an exit from Canada. They had been served deportation letters by the Canadian Border Security Agency earlier this year.

The alleged fraud first came under the spotlight when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada and their documents were scrutinised. The agitation began when a student from Punjab received a removal order and was asked to leave Canada by June 13. Gradually notices were issued to other students as well.

According to reports, most of the students are from Punjab and had been represented by an agent from a Jalandhar-based counselling firm. After news about these students leaked the office premises of this agent became unoperational.

No comments have been made on this issue by any government official so far. In less than one week from now, on June 13, we would get to know whether protests and agitations help the students stay back in Canada, or whether they are deported to India.