Amidst a raging row over the alleged suicide of a female student Shraddha Satheesh, a second-year Food Technology student of Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappally, Kottayam, Kerala police on Thursday, June 8, said they had recovered a note purportedly written by her, but the letter had no contents that accused anyone for the step she took.

The District Police Chief K Karthick, told PTI, that there was no mention in the suicide note of any particular reason that forced her to take the extreme step. About the contents of the letter, he declared, "It just said that I am going. No mention of any other things."

He further added that all details including what had happened in the college lab (on the day of her death) would be examined in detail during the investigation.

The officer said that the statements of students who were with her on the day and those close to her would be recorded, and the details will be shared as the investigation progresses. He also said that the deceased female student's mobile phone would be sent for forensic examination.

What transpired before?

Shraddha Satheesh was found hanging inside her hostel room on June 2, Friday. A few students had alleged harassment by the teachers in the name of internal tests. But, the college management has refuted the claims and stated that they didn't know why the student committed such an act, reports PTI.

Crime Branch steps in

After a tense atmosphere prevailed on the campus over the incident, the Kerala government on Wednesday, June 7 intervened in the matter and ordered a Crime Branch probe into the student's death.

The decision for a Crime Branch probe was taken after Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Minister for Cooperation and Registration VN Vasavan met with representatives of the college students, the management of the institution and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

The protests by the students were also called off and it was decided after a mutual agreement between the authorities and the students that the academic activities on the campus will resume from Monday, June 12 onwards.