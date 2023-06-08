The protests that were launched by the students of Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappally, Kottayam, have been called off after continuous protests that went on for three days following the suicide of Shraddha Satheesh, a second-year Food Technology student in the college, interrupting academic activities on the campus.

It was called off on Wednesday, June 7, after mediation talks initiated by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Registration Minister VN Vasavan and Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj, cited The New Indian Express.

The officials also decided to resume classes on Monday, June 12.

Assurances given

The protests were called off by the students after the minister gave assurance that the crime branch would investigate the suicide incident. "A crime branch DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) will investigate the case related to the suicide under the close monitoring of the superintendent of police," Minister Bindu told reporters.

But the minister said that they are unable to act upon the case right now as the allegations made regarding Shraddha's death, as the investigation is pending and there is no substantial proof.

"We are prima facie unable to initiate action against them. If they are found guilty in the investigation, action will be taken against them. At the same time, students' demand to remove hostel chief warden Sr Maya from charges has been agreed upon in principle by the college management. College management will take a final decision in this regard after consultation with higher authorities of the college," she said.

No action to be taken against protestors

The management also decided that no retaliatory action will be initiated against students who joined protests. The ministers claimed that the decision to resume classes from Monday was taken after college management and students expressed their consent and when they had come to a decision.

Shraddha's father, Satheesh, expressed his disappointment that he would approach the court if the investigation is not found satisfactory. He also accused police of ignoring vital evidence in the initial stage of the investigation.

Students said that they were not satisfied with the decision and would wait for the outcome of the investigation. Muhammad Amen, a classmate of the deceased, said, "We want to know the exact reason for the death of Shraddha. We will watch how the investigation progresses. If it is not in the right way, we will resume protests."

Shraddha's father, Satheesh, expressed his disappointment that he would approach the court if the investigation is not found satisfactory. He also accused police of ignoring vital evidence in the initial stage of the investigation.

Help to students

The minister, to avoid the repetition of any such incidents in the future, directed the college to strengthen its students' counselling mechanism and make it more accessible to students. A direction with regard to strengthening the operations of its students' grievance cell has been issued too.

In another major decision, the college authorities have also agreed to explore the possibilities of appointing a students' union through an election, as proposed by the students.

On Wednesday, June 7, a two-member commission of the Kerala Technological University (KTU) visited Amal Jyothi College, as part of a university-level probe into the incident.

The commission consisting of syndicate member G Sanjeev and Dean (Academic) Vinu Thomas took the statements of college teachers, heads of departments and hostel authorities.

After a thorough investigation, the commission will submit a comprehensive report to the vice-chancellor within a short time. The commission member, Sanjeev, said that as per the university act and laws, the college management will be given instructions to strengthen counselling for students and form a college union to address the grievances of students in a better way.