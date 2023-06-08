Another student from Kerala died by suicide sparking concerns about the rise of suicides among engineering students. The deceased student named Arun Raj A R from Charuvilla Puthan Veedu in Maloor, Pathanapuram was a second-year engineering student at Al-Azhar College in Thodupuzha.

He was found hanging in a private hostel near the college on Tuesday night, June 6.

According to The New Indian Express, the police alleged that Arun had put up a post on social media saying that he would end his life by 11 pm on Tuesday.

His friends had alerted the Thodapuzha police as soon as they saw the post but by the time the police could reach him, Arun had already killed himself by hanging.

“Arun had been suffering from depression for some time and this may have prompted him to take the extreme step,” said a source. An official said a preliminary probe indicated Arun died by suicide. The autopsy was held in the Thodupuzha taluk hospital on Wednesday, June 7.

A college in Kerala was already in the news when Shraddha Satheesh, a resident of Ernakulam, was found hanging inside her hostel room on Friday, June 2. The college was closed down by the authorities sparking protests in the college regarding no disclosure of the suicide.