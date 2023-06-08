Before a Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) court in Warangal, a chargesheet was filed with regard to the suicide of a female postgraduate (PG) student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). While the suicide happened earlier in 2023, this chargesheet was filed on Wednesday, June 7, as informed by a police officer, as stated in a report by PTI.



AV Ranganath, Warangal Police Commissioner, informed that a chargesheet which was 970 page-long was filed against 27-year-old Dr MA Saif with the Warangal Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Cum Special Court for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes. Dr MA Saif is a doctor in the Anaesthesia Department at KMC. The female PG student took the extreme step and died by suicide on February 22, 2023 after being instigated by Dr Saif, it was claimed.



Under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, like Section 4(5) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, and relevant provisions of the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a case has been filed. An investigation was on by the Matwada police station in the district. This was informed by the Warangal Police Commissioner.



It was Bonala Kishan, Warangal Assistant Commissioner of Police, who led the investigation and he had examined about 70 witnesses. He even went via sources like scientific, medical and forensic experts which showed that Dr MA Saif was the accused of the extreme step the female student took.



The mobile phones of the accused Dr Saif and the victim were also examined.



The first-year PG student took her own life after being "harassed" by the senior. The senior was arrested on February 24 and released on bail in April.