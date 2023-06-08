On Thursday, June 8, the East Delhi campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) was jointly inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

The happy occasion of the inauguration was marked with confusion as both the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government asserted their claim to inaugurate the facility.

The AAP on Wednesday, June 7 announced that the East Delhi campus of GGSIPU will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 8. Meanwhile, the office of LG said it had already been decided that the inauguration would be done by LG Saxena.

On LG's claims regarding the inauguration, Delhi Minister Atishi said: "In his hunger to grab credit for the elected government's work, the LG should not forget that education, higher education and technical education are all transferred subjects."

The Education Minister Atishi condemned the Lieutenant Governor's actions and contended that the development of the campus was the brainchild and dream of Manish Sisodia and stated, "The IPU campus is part of the three state university campuses the Kejriwal government is developing in the Jamnapaar/Trans Yamuna region, along with the NSUT East Campus and DTU East Campus."

Although the chaos was settled with both parties consenting to inaugurate the campus jointly.

The east campus of GGSIPU has been constructed in an area of 18.75 acres to provide world-class higher education to the students in Delhi.