As per the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines that introduced a four-year honours system at the undergraduate (UG) level, several varsities in West Bengal have decided to introduce the option for exiting after three years in major disciplines for those students who want to graduate without an honours degree.

According to the guidelines laid by the NEP 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) referred to an option where a student can either exit three years after pursuing the bachelor of honours course in major subjects as a graduate or complete the four-year course to qualify as an honours with research graduate.

"Those who want to study further can either get an honours degree or a degree that would state 'honours with research", as per PTI reports.

What do the university officials say?

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the West Bengal state-run Calcutta University told PTI on Wednesday, June 7, that the university has made arrangements for an exit option for the students who want to opt out of the four-year course and make it a three-year degree in certain Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses.

He went on to say, "We have passed on the communication to all the affiliate colleges for keeping the exit option for an honours student after three years if he/she desires so and alternately to continue with the four-year format."

SXUK, JU, CU and Presidency University

The Vice-Chancellor of St Xavier's University Father Felix Raj told PTI, "We have kept the option for a student to either go for an exit option after three years and opt for a two-year master's degree afterwards or complete the four-year honours with one year master's course."

He also adds that the students can also complete four-year honours with research in one project and then opt for one year PhD.

"A student having scored 75 per cent or above in first six semesters may opt for honours with research after completion of three year course, that is, in the fourth year and can then go for the PhD, or complete the four year course," he said.

Calcutta University (CU) has considered the option but prior announcements are awaited, whereas Jadavpur University (JU) has yet to commit to the option, fearing inadequate infrastructure.

Another official from Presidency University said that while students were expected to go through the four-year honours course, if they incur any problem to continue after three years, the university has kept the option ready to let them choose an exit option and they can graduate in chosen discipline without pursuing the honours degree.

The Presidency University will also give the opportunity to a student to opt for honours with research in the fourth year and then straightway take up the PhD in the research subject, he added.