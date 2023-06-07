An 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai and the accused security guard in the incident was found dead on the railway tracks near the hostel, reports the PTI.

Alerted around 5 pm on Tuesday, June 6, the police were informed that the student became untraceable and her hostel room on the fourth floor in the Charni Road area was locked from the inside.

According to PTI, an official said that the student was found strangled to death by a piece of cloth in her hostel room after the police team broke in. He said that the victim was a student at the polytechnic college in Bandra.

The police, along with a forensic and fingerprint expert team probed into the incident after reaching the spot and during the investigation, the security guard was discovered dead. The guard was a suspect in the case and was found near Charni Road station on Tuesday morning, the officials informed PTI.

An FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) based on a complaint filed by the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence, said the official.

A probe was on into the case, he said, adding the post-mortem report was awaited.