Security in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was ramped up hours after a stalking, molestation and attempted abduction case was reported today, June 7. Entry of outside vehicles will now be barred inside the campus from 10 pm to 6 pm, reports PTI.

The university notice, which has been cited in the report, states, “The competent authority has taken a serious view of the recent incidents where outsiders entered the JNU campus and created law and order problems during the night hours. In view of this, it has been decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am.”

Those residing inside the campus have been asked to produce their ID cards at the entry gate. They have also been advised to confirm their guests at the main gate either in person or through a phone call.

"All residents of JNU are requested to produce their identity cards at the entry gate whenever asked by the JNU Security. Further, all residents are advised to confirm and identify their guests at the main gate either in person or through phone call. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the security to ensure safe and secure campus," the statement said.

What happened?

Today, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that intoxicated men entered the campus on Tuesday (June 6) night and attempted to kidnap two students.

A police case has also been registered based on the complaints from the students of the university.

"Two complaints — one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap — have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (southwest) Manoj C said to PTI.

According to the DCP, the vehicle was the same in both cases and they have been identified further probe into the matter is on.