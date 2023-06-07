The Supreme Court (SC) has agreed to hear a petition on Friday, June 9, seeking directives to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to declare the results of Indian nationals holding foreign law degrees, reports PTI.

The vacation bench, composed of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, acknowledged the statement from the legal representative of certain candidates.

According to the report, the lawyer requested an immediate hearing, stating that the more than 75 candidates would not be able to sit for the All India Bar Council test, which is scheduled for later this year, if the results were not announced this month.

The bench was cited by the PTI as stating, “List on Friday.”

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct All India Bar Examination (AIBE) - XVIII (18) 2024 from September to October 2023 tentatively.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is an extensive exam conducted across the country for issuing a Certificate of Practice to lawyers, which authorises them to practise law in any court or tribunal in India. It is conducted in 53 cities of India in national and regional languages. Passing AIBE ensures that a lawyer has acquired a comprehensive understanding of Indian laws and can represent clients effectively with accuracy and precision in all facets of legal proceedings.