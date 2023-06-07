Online gaming claims another life as a 19-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after he lost Rs 78,000 to online games in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, June 7, reports The New Indian Express.

S Sadvik, the deceased, was a resident of Kothapeta mandal's Ghantipallipalem village. Kothapeta sub-inspector V Mani Kumar said that Sadvik's aunt, who is a house help abroad, would send the boy money every month for expenses and to take care of his grandfather. Sadvik, an intermediate pass-out, was looking for a job.

According to the report, the police said, "It was during that time that he got addicted to online games.” The police went on to add, "The 19-year-old's grandfather was hospitalised recently after he fell. Sadvik's aunt had sent him the money for medical expenses." However, Sadvik spent the money betting on online games and as a result lost all his money.

"He lost a total of Rs 78,000 in online games and feared that he might be admonished for using the money meant for his grandfather's medical expenses if his family members came to know about it,'' the police stated, adding that the youngster hanged himself to death at his house in the wee hours of Tuesday.

An inquiry is ongoing after a case was reported to the Kothapeta police.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666