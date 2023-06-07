What does the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 say about legal education in India and what it needs to do? "Legal education needs to be competitive globally, adopting best practices and embracing new technologies for wider access to and timely delivery of justice."

The Department of Higher Education, Government of India is also trying to promote use of Hindi and the various regional languages in legal education and one of the ways in which it is doing so is by digitising 65,000 words Legal glossary for public consumption. Legal education in India will surely see a boost. So, which institutes should students aspire to study law in?

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) were announced on June 5 and here are the top 30 legal instititues of India according to it.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Law category | Top 40 instititutes

1) National Law School of India University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

2) National Law University - New Delhi - Delhi

3) Nalsar University of Law - Hyderabad - Telangana

4) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences - Kolkata - West Bengal

5) Jamia Millia Islamia,New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

6) Symbiosis Law School - Pune - Maharashtra

7) Gujarat National Law University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

8) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

9) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

10) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

11) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

12) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

13) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

14) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

15) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu

16) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

17) Indian Law Institute - New Delhi - Delhi

18) National Law Institute University, Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

19) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi

20) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala - Patiala - Punjab

21) Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

22) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

23) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon- Gurugram - Haryana

24) National University of Study & Research in Law - Ranchi - Jharkhand

25) Alliance University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

26) Army Institute of Law, Sector-68 - Mohali - Punjab

27) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

28) National Law University and Judicial Academy - Kamrup - Assam

29) Manipal University Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan

30) National Law University - Cuttack - Odisha