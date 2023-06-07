The police have filed a case against three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials after they allegedly threw ink at the District Education Officer (DEO) of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh (MP) while accusing him of favouring a private school following a row over headscarf being part of its uniform, said an official to PTI.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon as DEO SK Mishra's vehicle was leaving the office premises.

According to PTI, Amit Bajaj, Vice-President of BJP in Damoh district, claimed responsibility for the ink attack and MP BJP unit president VD Sharma expressed his condemnation of the incident.

What is the controversy about?

The state education department suspended the recognition of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School last week due to a controversy regarding a poster displaying girls, including Hindu students, wearing headscarves resembling hijabs as part of the school uniform.

A few students accused the school of forcing Hindu students to wear hijabs and offer namaz in the school.

Initially, the DEO cleared the school of any wrongdoing, but the district collector formed a probe committee on the Chief Minister's directives, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After throwing ink at the DEO, Bajaj accused Mishra of attempting to suppress the issue despite being aware of the school's illegal activities.

Following the incident, district BJP Chief Pritam Singh Lodhi issued a show cause notice to Bajaj, local functionary Monti Raikwar, and another leader for their involvement.

Case registered

Today, Wednesday, June 7, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh stated that a case had been registered against Amit Bajaj, Monty Raikwar and Sandeep Sharma based on a complaint filed by DEO Mishra. The charges include obstructing a government official from performing their duties and assault with the intent to insult.

In response to the incident, Mishra said Bajaj is a contractor and his bill regarding the maintenance work of a school was pending due to delayed deposit and funds meant for the maintenance work had lapsed, which angered him.

As per the report, Mishra clarified that he did not conduct any inquiry into the school issue and had no direct involvement in it, as alleged.