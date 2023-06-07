The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the authority that regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 118 institutes, has released the counselling dates on their official website — josaa.nic.in. The counselling and choice-filling process for these institutes will commence from June 19, Monday at 10 am.

The seat allotment results for round 1 will be released by JoSAA on Friday, June 30 and the second round seat allotment results will be released on Thursday, July 6.

The applicants who are selected for the courses can complete the JoSAA counselling registration from July 6 to Monday, July 10.

Participating institutes

This time, there are 114 participating institutes in JoSAA counselling 2022. These institutes include the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), the National Institute of Technology (NITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) and other engineering colleges.

Applicants who will be allotted seats in the counselling process have to pay the admission fee to confirm their admissions.

Here's how you can complete the JoSAA counseling registration:

1) Go to the official website of the JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

2) Click on the direct link to complete the JoSAA registration

3) Enter all the details in the required fields

4) Complete the process of JoSAA 2022 choice filling

5) Carefully review and lock all the choices that you have filled in the JoSAA form

The counseling process is based on the candidate's ranks in JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams and the seats are allotted based on preferences and availability.