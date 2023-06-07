The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed that a group of intoxicated individuals in a car entered the campus and tried to abduct two students, as per PTI.

The JNU security office promptly lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the incident, which involved stalking, harassment, abduction, and physical assault against the students on Tuesday night.

According to the report, one of the students who was attacked underwent a medical examination and has formally filed a complaint, the JNUSU said in a statement.

The police authorities confirmed that the complaint had been received and assured that appropriate legal measures were being taken. Additionally, the JNUSU insisted that the vice-chancellor should also register a complaint with the Delhi Police concerning the incident.

"JNU VC also should file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus," the statement said, which was cited by PTI.

According to the statement, a delegation of students had planned to meet the vice-chancellor at 11 am.

"We give the Delhi Police time till 12 pm to arrest the perpetrators, failing which we will get into further modes of agitation," said the statement.